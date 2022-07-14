Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Sells 1,699 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 320,044 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,575,000 after acquiring an additional 43,754 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 863,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,711,000 after acquiring an additional 18,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $556,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global cut Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.73.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,524. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.79.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

