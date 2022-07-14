KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.79.

KBH traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.83. 7,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.67. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in KB Home by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 337,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 45,172 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares during the period. Finally, GHE LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

