KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 347.8% from the June 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KBCSY stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 530,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,793. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average is $35.78. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by $2.59. KBC Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that KBC Group will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $2.7804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.34%. This is an increase from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $2.01.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KBC Group from €71.00 ($71.00) to €69.00 ($69.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €78.00 ($78.00) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered KBC Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.30 to $63.80 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KBC Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KBC Group from €79.00 ($79.00) to €75.00 ($75.00) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.28.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

