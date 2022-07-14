Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Square (NYSE:SQ) Target Price to $100.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Square from $182.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Square from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens began coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Square from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $180.64.

Get Square alerts:

SQ opened at $64.15 on Monday. Square has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of -427.64 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.71.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Square will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 5,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $343,525.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,809,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $55,302.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,601 shares of company stock valued at $16,801,892. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 588.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square Company Profile (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.