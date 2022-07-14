Keeler Thomas Management LLC Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 66,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 183,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV traded down $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $150.03. 140,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,750,899. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $265.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.