Keybank National Association OH Buys 2,563 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $21,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,870,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,339,000 after purchasing an additional 818,792 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,894,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,130,000 after purchasing an additional 768,351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,462,000 after purchasing an additional 798,092 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,889 shares during the period.

ESGU stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.58. 15,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,878. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.54. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $80.64 and a one year high of $108.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

