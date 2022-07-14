Keybank National Association OH Has $18.07 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.04. 81,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,506,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.61. The company has a market cap of $116.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.95 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.96.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.