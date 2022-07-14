Keybank National Association OH Has $43.28 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,389 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.07% of Eaton worth $43,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

NYSE ETN traded down $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $123.94. The stock had a trading volume of 19,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $123.18 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

