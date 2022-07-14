Keybank National Association OH Purchases 1,349 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $41,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,382.2% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $235,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.15. 24,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,791. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.17.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

