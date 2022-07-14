Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,690 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $19,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

BATS ICF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,962 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.19. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

