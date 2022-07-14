KeyCorp Lowers NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $230.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.68% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.59.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $151.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

