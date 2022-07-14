KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KEY. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.82.

KeyCorp stock opened at $16.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,456,000 after buying an additional 1,682,794 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,458,000 after buying an additional 6,586,364 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after buying an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,188,000 after acquiring an additional 662,049 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

