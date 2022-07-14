KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.93-$6.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion.

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $4.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $308.65. 24,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,914. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $331.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.03. KLA has a 1 year low of $282.83 and a 1 year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KLA will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $431.50.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in KLA by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

