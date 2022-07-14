Klaytn (KLAY) Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Klaytn has a market cap of $648.80 million and $43.93 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001101 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00101907 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00017457 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00167101 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,916,434,320 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

