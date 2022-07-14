Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 1,684 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000.

NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.23. 190,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,450. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.24 and its 200-day moving average is $122.53. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $116.04 and a twelve month high of $132.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

