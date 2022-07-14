Krilogy Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.62% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.43. 4,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,866. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.39 and a twelve month high of $153.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.28.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.