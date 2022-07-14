Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 50,251 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,251 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,307. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.88.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

