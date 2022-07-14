Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,651 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in General Electric by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

GE traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.60. 126,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,852,698. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.58. The company has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -6.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Barclays reduced their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Electric from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

