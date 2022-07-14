Krilogy Financial LLC Has $30.80 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $30,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.39. 13,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,796. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.80 and a 1-year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

