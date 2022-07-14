Krilogy Financial LLC Invests $1.27 Million in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P China ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GXC traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.80. The stock had a trading volume of 765 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,915. SPDR S&P China ETF has a twelve month low of $73.89 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.74.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.