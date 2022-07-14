Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 79 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,930 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 54,758 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,675 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.72.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $14.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $506.73. The company had a trading volume of 98,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.20. The company has a market capitalization of $224.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.