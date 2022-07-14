Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

NASDAQ KLIC traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.92. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after buying an additional 103,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

