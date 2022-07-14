Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $77.14 on Monday. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $85.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $749.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.28 and a beta of 1.67.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 70,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 35.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.