Kusama 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $33.46 Million (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for approximately $48.84 or 0.00241132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $413.69 million and $33.46 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00099222 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017131 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

