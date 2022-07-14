Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) shares were down 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.91 and last traded at $22.11. Approximately 2,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 765,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.18.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $33.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 194.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $141,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,036,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,516,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 224,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $3,183,849.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,692,221.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 384,157 shares of company stock worth $6,265,250. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 56,818 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 246.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 43,674 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 45.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 183,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 57,457 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 755,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,989,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.