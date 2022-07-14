Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.10% of Lamb Weston worth $8,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $158,009,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $19,567,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

LW stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.89. The company had a trading volume of 32,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,519. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.50. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $79.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

