Landmark Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,476,172 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.