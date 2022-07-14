Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Laredo Petroleum to $117.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of LPI stock traded down $4.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,560. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average of $75.38. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $120.86.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($1.34). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 78.66%. The firm had revenue of $532.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $183,032.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,855 shares of company stock worth $1,085,022 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

