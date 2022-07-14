Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $5.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SWIM. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Latham Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.93.

Shares of SWIM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.61. 15,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,581. Latham Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Latham Group by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 426,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 172,628 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Latham Group by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 22,052 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Latham Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 37,096 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. 24.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

