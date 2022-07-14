Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $5.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.00.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SWIM. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Latham Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.93.
Shares of SWIM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.61. 15,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,581. Latham Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
About Latham Group (Get Rating)
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
