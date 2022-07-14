Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Grows Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 194.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,928,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,259,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,843.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 237,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,738,000 after purchasing an additional 225,392 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,904,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,998,000 after purchasing an additional 177,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 224,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,992,000 after purchasing an additional 124,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of NOBL stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.18. 594,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.20.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.