Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 373,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,930,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $63.37. 31,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,865. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $60.93 and a 52 week high of $78.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.95.

