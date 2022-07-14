Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $113,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

NULG stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.35. 97,625 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average is $56.08. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

