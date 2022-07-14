Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 537.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTHR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,122. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $245.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.61.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The company had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $1,117,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.18, for a total value of $1,135,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $6,885,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,160 shares of company stock worth $11,634,046. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

