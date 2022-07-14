Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,749,000 after acquiring an additional 60,842 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,143,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,040,000 after acquiring an additional 551,729 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $1,638,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,438,457.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $665,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,068 shares of company stock worth $8,130,172. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMRN traded down $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $86.69. 12,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,738. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 489.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.