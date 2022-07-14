Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 15,712 Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares during the quarter. iShares USD Green Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.84% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BGRN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 75,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.78. 9,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,966. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average of $50.28. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $56.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.