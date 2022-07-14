Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Purchases New Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,175 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Shares of ADBE traded down $2.91 on Thursday, hitting $369.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $392.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.09. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

