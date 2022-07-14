Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Sells 1,422 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGW. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 64,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 35,407 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,964,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 30,450 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 26,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,487,000.

CGW traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $43.90. The stock had a trading volume of 26,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,248. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

