Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Underperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $38.00.

LAZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Lazard from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Lazard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

LAZ traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $31.81. 11,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,697. Lazard has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $716.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.58 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $2,470,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 209,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,384,714.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 31,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

