LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Short Interest Update

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 75.5% from the June 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

LDH Growth Corp I stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,727. LDH Growth Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.

Get LDH Growth Corp I alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDH Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LDH Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LDH Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.