Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Trading 2.9% Higher

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.93 and last traded at $36.77. 2,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,017,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.50.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,793. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 398.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,228,615 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

