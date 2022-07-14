Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.67.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $750,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,695,700.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,089 shares of company stock worth $1,548,441. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.71.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

