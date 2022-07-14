Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LEN. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lennar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.22. 30,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,727. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.04. Lennar has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

