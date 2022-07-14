Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,833,800 shares, an increase of 240.2% from the June 15th total of 539,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 873.2 days.

FINMF stock remained flat at $$10.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533. Leonardo has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FINMF. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Leonardo to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Leonardo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

