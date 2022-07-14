Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.05

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53.

About Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY)

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons.

