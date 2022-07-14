loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) PT Raised to $1.70

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group to $1.70 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of loanDepot from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of loanDepot to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities lowered shares of loanDepot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Shares of LDI stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 13,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,340. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $504.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $12.82.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). loanDepot had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $503.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that loanDepot will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other loanDepot news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,042,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,353,164.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,772,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,716,539.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 183,285 shares of company stock valued at $450,113 and sold 1,573,223 shares valued at $2,613,745.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in loanDepot by 1,293.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 951,819 shares during the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 287.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

