Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives $239.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

NYSE LOW opened at $179.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.04. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

