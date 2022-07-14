LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading Down 7.2%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.67. 4,566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 819,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.98 million for the quarter. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 102.15% and a net margin of 17.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXU. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 53,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

