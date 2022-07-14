LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in LTC Properties by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LTC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.20. 1,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,280. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.24. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. LTC Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.56%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

