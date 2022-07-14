Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $200.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $375.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LULU. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $365.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $418.50.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $280.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.73. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

