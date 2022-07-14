Mad River Investors Makes New $677,000 Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Mad River Investors bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000. CF Acquisition Corp. VI accounts for about 0.5% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mad River Investors owned approximately 0.15% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFVI. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the fourth quarter valued at about $970,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFVI traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.09. 36,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,105. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.

